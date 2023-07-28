Mark Thompson, 21, was convicted of the offence after a trial at Teesside Crown Court in June.

A sentencing hearing on Friday (July 28) heard how when he was still a youth he pinned a girl down and had sex with her despite repeated pleas by the victim for him to stop.

The judge said she was satisfied the ordeal had had a “catastrophic” effect on the victim both physically and emotionally.

Mark Thompson. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

In an impact statement read out in court, she told how she lost weight and her anxiety became “unbearable” afterwards.

She stated: “I instantly feel uncomfortable with males. I feel like they may attack me in some way and will be unable to stop them or defend myself.”

But she said she plans to get her life back on track saying: “I cannot change what happened, but I can now rebuild my self esteem and confidence.

Thompson was unanimously found guilty by the jury of rape after a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

"I do believe that he deserves prison because he does not believe he raped me, which means he doesn’t understand what that is.”

In mitigation, Rod Hunt defending, said prison would be particularly hard for Thompson who was described as “childlike” and has some mental difficulties and a speech impediment.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, said Thompson had shown a “complete disregard” for the victim’s feelings.

Recorder Wadoodi added: “The observations I had of the victim during the trial confirm the catastrophic effect that it has had on her.”

