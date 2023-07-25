Joseph Casey, from Hartlepool, recorded the victim getting dressed and undressed on several occasions using a hidden Samsung device.

He was arrested and charged by police after the shocked victim discovered it and told others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casey pleaded guilty to offences of voyeurism at Teesside Magistrates Court in June, but was spared jail when he was sentenced at the crown court.

Joseph Casey leaving Teesside Magistrates Court after admitting the offences last month.

The victim, who cannot be identified, was “shocked and concerned” when she discovered what Casey had done, said Dr Chris Wood, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court.

When police went to question him he said “I’m glad you’re here. I need help,” the court heard.

He went onto make full and frank admissions when he was interviewed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Wood added: “He stated that he viewed the videos afterwards then immediately deleted them and states he got a rush from recording the videos not watching them back, and he felt shame afterwards and wanted rid of the videos.”

But the judge said Casey was in denial about his interest in the victim.

Casey, 46, of Arncliffe Gardens, Hartlepool, admitted two counts of voyeurism and one of installing equipment for voyeurism.

He had no previous convictions.

Emma Williams, defending, said: “He is very remorseful. He wants me to state in open court how sorry he is to the victim of this offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While he has accepted that he’s caused her harm that was never his intention.

"He doesn’t know why he’s done this. He’s working on that himself.”

The judge, Recorder Andrew Smith MBE, said Casey was “absolutely right” that he needed help.

But he said limited help would be available if he sentenced Casey to a short prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Smith said: “The probation service and this court regularly deal with people who minimise what they’ve done in this way, not being prepared to admit that which is obvious to everybody else that you did have a sexual interest in [the victim].”

Casey was given six months prison suspended for two years, plus 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.