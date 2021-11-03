Hartlepool man jailed for flouting court order by illegally phoning woman

Collins Okoye, 33, of Elvan Grove, Hartlepool, was initially given a suspended sentence in February of this year after he was convicted of breaching a restraining order by contacting the named woman by the What’s App messaging service.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, however, has now jailed him for 20 weeks after learning how he breached the order again by phone between August 23 and September 7.

The court decided to imprison him “because the offence was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending”.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Okoye admitted breaching the restraining order and to committing a further offence while serving a suspended sentence.

The Middlesbrough court jailed him for 12 weeks for the breach and added a further eight weeks by triggering the original eight-week suspended jail term.

Okoye was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge by the end of March next year.

