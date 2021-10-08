Hartlepool man jailed for flouting court order just a week later

Lee Phillip, 24, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was initially made subject of a domestic violence protection order on September 27.

Yet by October 4 he was found to have breached its terms by being present inside an address in the town with a named woman.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, decided the offence was “so serious serious because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Orton, who admitted breaching the order when he appeared in court, was jailed for four weeks.

At the same court on the same day, meanwhile, Elliott Crawford Brown, 26, of Lewes Way, Billingham, was locked up for a week after magistrates decided he had shown a “wild and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order”.

Brown admitted one count of breaching the order by failing to keep three supervision appointments between July 5 and July 16 following his release from prison.

