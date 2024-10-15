Hartlepool man Levi Martin jailed at Teesside Crown Court after throwing woman down stairs during 'extremely violent attack'
Levi Martin, 27, was arrested after officers were called to an assault at an address in Hartlepool in the early hours of January 20 of this year.
Following an argument, Martin repeatedly hit the victim and threw her down the stairs.
This caused a substantial cut to the back of her head and bruising to her body.
Martin, who is from Hartlepool, was soon charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and taken to court where he pleaded guilty to the offence.
Earlier this month Martin appeared at Teesside Crown Court where he was sentenced to three years and two months behind bars by a judge.
Investigating officer James Smith, from the Cleveland Police Domestic Abuse Unit, said afterwards: “This was an extremely violent attack which will no doubt have a lasting impact on the victim.
“I hope this sentencing reassures victims that we can and will take action.
"We have specialist officers who will support you throughout our investigations and any court process.
“You can report an incident to Cleveland Police at any time of day or night via the 101 number or online via our website.”
Victims of domestic violence in Hartlepool can also receive help by telephoning support service Harbour on its 24-hour number on 03000 202525.
Emails can be sent to [email protected] and further information about Harbour is available on its website at www.myharbour.org.uk/