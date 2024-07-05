Hartlepool man pleads guilty at Teesside Crown Court to GBH on 63-year-old and having airgun

By Mark Payne
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:54 BST
A man initially charged with the attempted murder of another man has pleaded guilty to a less serious offence.

Kenneth Richardson, 44, denied an allegation of attempting to murder during a hearing before Teesside Crown Court on Friday, July 5.

He pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in an incident in Hartlepool on March 28 this year.

Police found a 63-year-old man at an address in Telford Close with an injury to his temple and he received hospital treatment.

Police at an address in Telford Close, Hartlepool in March 2024. Picture by FRANK REIDPolice at an address in Telford Close, Hartlepool in March 2024. Picture by FRANK REID
Richardson also admitted possessing a firearm, namely an air weapon, with intent to cause fear of violence against the same victim.

The prosecution said the pleas were acceptable and he will be sentenced in September.

Judge Tim Stead told the defendant: “It’s likely that it will be a custodial sentence. You should know that.”

A pre-sentence report was requested and Richards, of Telford Close, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody in the meantime.