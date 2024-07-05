Hartlepool man pleads guilty at Teesside Crown Court to GBH on 63-year-old and having airgun
Kenneth Richardson, 44, denied an allegation of attempting to murder during a hearing before Teesside Crown Court on Friday, July 5.
He pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in an incident in Hartlepool on March 28 this year.
Police found a 63-year-old man at an address in Telford Close with an injury to his temple and he received hospital treatment.
Richardson also admitted possessing a firearm, namely an air weapon, with intent to cause fear of violence against the same victim.
The prosecution said the pleas were acceptable and he will be sentenced in September.
Judge Tim Stead told the defendant: “It’s likely that it will be a custodial sentence. You should know that.”
A pre-sentence report was requested and Richards, of Telford Close, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody in the meantime.