Andrew Murphy, 30, punched and kicked his ex partner’s mother when she responded to a tearful request to collect her daughter and grandchild from Murphy’s house.

As the grandmother went inside to collect the child’s pram, he began shouting at her and punched her to the head area from behind, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

Rachel Butt, prosecuting, said Murphy then grabbed the woman’s face and pushed her back causing her to fall and bang her head on the floor.

Andrew Murphy leaving Teesside Magistrates Court after being sentence for actual bodily harm. Picture by FRANK REID

Ms Butt said: “While lying on the floor the defendant then stood over her with his fists clenched and kicked her to the right side of the face with a shod foot.”

The victim’s daughter managed to push Murphy off, but he continued to be abusive when she put the child in the car, said Ms Butt.

The attack in May 2020 has had a significant ongoing effect on the victim’s mental health.

Murphy, of Middleton Road, Hartlepool, was convicted of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at a trial.

Chair of the bench Elizabeth Carroll said: “This was a nasty assault on your child’s grandmother carried out in front of your child who was very distressed by it.”

Paul Dixon, defending, said alcohol has been an issue and Murphy would welcome the chance to work with the probation service.

Murphy was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison, which was suspended for 18 months, 150 hours of unpaid work and an alcohol treatment requirement.

