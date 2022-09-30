Carl Sullivan’s tirade of racist comments left the Cleveland Police officer, who was born in the UK, deeply upset, Teesside Magistrates Court heard.

The 34-year-old continued to racially abuse the officer while he was being detained and also on route to custody.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said Sullivan became irate and abusive as soon as he was arrested by the policewoman on August 20 this year.

Carl Sullivan outside of Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he called the officer offensive names and said: “I’m racist, I don’t care.”

While being taken to the police station he said if the officer came into his cell he would spit at her.

Other officers who were present described Sullivan’s behaviour as highly offensive and shocking.

The officer subjected to the abuse said in a statement she has been the victim of such behaviour eight times so far this year while on duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “When people spew their hate at me, shouting derogatory words, telling me to go back to my own country, it makes me feel like I’m not British at all.

"These words get straight past my defences and hurt me deep down.

"This kind of behaviour needs challenging, stamping out and eradicating.”

She added the effects of the racist remarks stay with her when she is off duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sullivan, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, admitted racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress.

He was also convicted in his absence of two counts of assault by beating against a woman he has a child with and the woman’s mother.

Ms Hesse said Sullivan punched the woman’s mother several times in the face during an incident on March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim’s daughter tried to protect her, Sullivan pushed her away several times.

Regarding the racist abuse, solicitor David Smith, defending, said Sullivan reacted to being wrongfully arrested.

"He fully understands he lost control,” said Mr Smith.

He said Sullivan had an “entirely different” version of the assaults, but was unable to attend court for the trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chair of the bench, Tenseem Ahmed, said the offences were so serious they had “no option” but to jail Sullivan for 24 weeks.