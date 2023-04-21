Andrew Guttridge, who lives in town, also copied the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Sajid Javid in on the first of the three messages.

In it, he wrote: “I will hunt every one of you down until the day of your death.”

While the emails were initially about his concerns over the Government’s handling of the Covid crisis, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how they were filled with expletives and also insulting towards asylum seekers and Pakistani people.

Jill Mortimer and the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Hartlepool after her victory at the 2021 Hartlepool Parliamentary by-election.

In a victim statement read in court on her behalf, Conservative MP Mrs Mortimer said: “Their grossly offensive nature caused me and my staff considerable alarm and distress as I did not know the person responsible and did not know what they were capable of.”

Guttridge admitted responsibility for the emails, which were posted between December 2021 and October 2022, after he was quizzed by police.

He has now returned to court to be sentenced after admitting three counts of sending offensive messages via a public communications network at an earlier hearing.

Chris Tame, prosecuting, said: “He said the motivation was to get her attention because ‘if you are nice to her she will ignore you’.”

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram said the offences “were too serious to be dealt with by a fine or a community penalty” and had caused Mrs Mortimer “to wonder what you are capable of”.

He added: “MPs have been subject to threats, violence and unfortunately one or two have been murdered by their constituents."

But he stopped short of jailing him immediately after concluding that “there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

John Clish, in mitigation, said Guttridge was a hard worker and that his family, in particular his teenage daughter, would suffer if he was jailed.

He continued: “The defendant unfortunately lost his mother during the Covid restrictions.

"His mother had to go into a care home and, due to the restrictions, visits were initially not possible.

"During the last few months of her life, he noticed a decline in her wellbeing and he felt the lack of social interaction had played a part in it.”

Mr Clish said Guttridge had shown remorse and added: “Here is a man, 51 years of age, who has been out of trouble for getting on for 19 years.

"The most serious offence he has been sentenced to is a financial penalty.

"This is a big leap in terms of his criminal conduct.”

Judge Ikram passed a 14-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, and said two of the weeks had been imposed because of the additional comments made against other people.

He added: “Within these emails you expressed offensive views to asylum seekers, who can of course lawfully come here, and to people of a Pakistani background.

"I am satisfied they expressed hostility towards that particular group.”

He also warned Guttridge: “If you commit any offence in the next 12 months you will serve all or part of the sentence in prison.”

In addition, Guttridge, 51, of Wiltshire Way, must complete 20 days of rehabilitation and 160 hours of unpaid work as well as paying a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mrs Mortimer afterwards said in a statement: “Jo Cox and David Amess were murdered because they were politicians serving their communities.

"The level of hate and vitriol in politics today is frightening and unacceptable.

"Every time there is a nasty personal comment on social media or someone takes a swipe at a political opponent it deepens and normalises that hate.

"It fans the flames, blurring the line between rational comment and threat, making some think that its ok and that politicians, their staff and families are fair game to be attacked. They are not.

"I'm glad the courts have taken the threats against me and my family seriously. Neither myself or my staff should be subject to the sort of correspondence we received from Mr Guttridge.

"I hope now he has the opportunity to reflect on his behaviour.

"However, this is a wake up call for everyone, please stop and think before you send that email or post that rude and aggressive post, it really doesn't make you clever, just mean and ignorant.

“Since my election I am proud to say that I have never made a single personal attack on anyone including political opponents or those who have a different view and I will continue to uphold this value.

"I hope others particularly those affiliated to other political parties will now follow suit.

“I would like to thank my team for their stoic resolve dealing with unacceptable behaviour they see every day when trying to simply do their jobs and help people in our town.