Cameron Flounders caused a three centimetre stab wound to the victim’s back after initially running away from him, a court heard.

Teesside Crown Court heard the victim believed Flounders had bullied his younger sister and confronted him after seeing Flounders in the street on December 29, 2020.

It was said the victim pursued Flounders on a bike before he himself was attacked.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

The wound was treated with three sutures and the victim went on to make a full recovery.

In a statement he said he felt “lucky”.

Defence barrister Stephen Constantine said Flounders, who had just turned 19 at the time, was “minding his own business” when he was confronted by the victim.

He said Flounders picked up an implement while he was being chased because he feared he was going to be attacked.

Mr Constatine said: “He accepts his behaviour was over the top.” He accepted it went beyond lawful self defence.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, told Flounders: “Whatever you did pick up at the time did cause a stab wound.

"Thankfully, mercifully, [the victim] has recovered from that.”

Flounders, 20, of Windsor Street, Hartlepool, admitted unlawful wounding.

Recorder Wadoodi rejected appeals by Mr Constantine to deal with it by way of a community order.

Instead, Flounders was given nine months prison which was suspended for 12 months, in addition to a 12-month community order with 150 hours unpaid work and probation.