A man who committed a “disgusting” sex act inside a Hartlepool supermarket has been warned he faces jail if he does anything like it again.

Christopher Cusworth admitted a charge of outraging public decency after CCTV caught him performing the shocking act upon himself in Farmfoods on Catcote Road.

On Thursday (January 4), Teesside Magistrates Court heard there were members of the public including children in the store at about 6.30pm on July 14 last year.

Cusworth, 33, could not offer any explanation why he did it and he received a suspended prison sentence.

Christopher Cusworth leaving Teesside Magistrates Court after being given a suspended prison sentence.

Sarah Kemp, prosecuting, said a member of staff confronted him after he was seen acting suspiciously.

"It was initially believed he may have been urinating in the store,” she said.

Cusworth paid for an item before leaving the store. But on checking the supermarket’s CCTV system it showed he had in fact carried out the sex act.

DNA samples led police to him.

The Farmfoods store in Hartlepool.Picture by FRANK REID

Ms Kemp said: "There were other members of public in the store including children present, and the incident was captured on CCTV.”

The court heard Cusworth was lightly convicted but did have one previous sexual related offence on his record from 2010.

He was assessed by the probation service as posing a high risk to the public and a period of intensive intervention was recommended.

District Judge Stephen Hood told Cusworth: “The actions of you on July 14 were nothing short of disgraceful and disgusting.

"Fortunately, a member of staff saw what you were doing and was able to call the police.”

He said he was concerned at Cusworth’s lack of explanation, but said intensive supervision from the probation service would reduce the risk of further offending.

District Judge Hood passed a sentence of 26 weeks custody but suspended it for 18 months with 150 hours unpaid work and ten rehabilitation activity days

"I’m suspending this to give you the opportunity to reform and get the help you clearly need,” said the judge.

“I make it absolutely clear, if you commit any further offences or you do not comply with this order you will go to prison.”