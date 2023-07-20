Mark Currell landed himself in court by issuing the frightening threat while drunk after being involved in an altercation witnessed by the victim.

He also made a threat to break the woman’s windows, leaving her worried for her safety, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Chris Tame said the woman went to call 999 as Currell, 48, walked away from the disturbance and towards her.

Mark Currell leaving Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Tame said: “He pointed at the victim and looked at her and said the words ‘Go on ring the police. I will come back and bomb your house and put your windows through.’”

The victim said she took it as a direct threat, adding: “This has caused me to fear for my safety.”

The court was told Currell, of Queensway, Greatham, had not been in trouble with the courts since 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mr Tame said: “It’s still a serious offence to make threats to cause damage to somebody else’s property, specifically with regard to burning it down and bombing property.”

Currell pleaded guilty to a single charge of threatening to damage or destroy property on September 24 last year.

His solicitor Neil Taylor said it was an “unusual” case as Currell was not charged with the offence until much later.

He said it was not a genuine threat as Currell gave the victim his address and said there had been no repercussions since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Taylor said: “Very sadly, my client uttered those words while intoxicated and while angry, in a fit of pique as he was walking back to his home address that he has lived in for a number of years.”

He added: “It was hot air and nothing more than hot air.”

Chair of the bench Sally Ferard told Currell guidelines for the offence included custody.

She said: “This was a serious threat that did put the lady concerned upset and caused her to fear for her safety and the safety of her house.”

But she noted his guilty plea and lack of recent offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad