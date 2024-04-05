Hartlepool man who joined in terrifying burglary of Middlesbrough pensioner, 72, jailed at Teesside Crown Court

A Hartlepool man who took part in a terrifying burglary when an elderly man was held down and threatened with weapons has been jailed.
By Mark Payne
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:44 BST
Kirk Scotland, from Middlesbrough, and Brian Crutchley, from Hartlepool, barged into the 72-year-old Middlesbrough man’s armed with weapons, including a hammer.

The victim was held down as Scotland, 39, and Crutchley, 33, searched through his wallet and pockets before stealing furniture.

Just days later in September 2023, the pair returned to the property and let themselves in with a key that was previously stolen.

Brian Crutchley, 33, from Hartlepool was found guilty of burglary.Brian Crutchley, 33, from Hartlepool was found guilty of burglary.
While inside, they again went through the victim’s pockets before leaving.

After an investigation by Cleveland Police, Scotland and Crutchley were arrested.

They were both charged with burglary and robbery. Scotland pleaded guilty to the charges and Crutchley was found guilty of burglary after a trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Crutchley, of Gatesgarth Close, Hartlepool, was found not guilty of robbery by the jury on the judge's direction.

Kirk Scotland admitted burglary and robbery and was jailed for seven years.Kirk Scotland admitted burglary and robbery and was jailed for seven years.
Scotland was jailed for seven years and Crutchley was sentenced to three years and four months prison.

Both men were also issued with lifetime restraining orders to protect the victim.

Investigating officer PC Corey Gosling said: “This was a terrifying experience for the victim who showed an amazing amount of courage to attend court and give evidence.

“I hope the victim can take some comfort in the fact that Scotland and Crutchley are now serving their custodial sentences and are unable to cause harm to anyone else.

“This type of crime is extremely intrusive and we will continue to pursue those who are causing the most harm to our communities."