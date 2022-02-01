Hartlepool man who punched horse outside Pools play-off final is fined

Peter Mincher, 43, of Lindsay Road, Hartlepool, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he punched police horse Blaise in the head prior to the National League play off final between Pools and Torquay United at Bristol City’s Ashton Gate Stadium on June 20 last year.

He was ordered to pay a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,215.

Hartlepool man Peter Mincher, left, was fined after punching a horse outside Hartlepool United's play-off final last summer.

In a separate case heard just days earlier at the same court, a Bristol man was jailed for four weeks and given a six-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a public order offence in punching a man to the ground following another Ashton Gate game.

Speaking about the two cases, PC Tom Williams, an Avon and Somerset Police dedicated football officer, said: “These two men have thrown punches in the middle of a residential street which is completely unacceptable and is likely to cause people alarm.

“Incidents of disorder have risen nationally this season and I’d like to reassure both fans of football and other members of the public that we continue to work closely with partners, including clubs, to make matches a safe environment for all.

“There is absolutely no place for any kind of violence in football and we will deal robustly with anyone who engages in such behaviour.”

Peter Mincher punched a horse outside Hartlepool United's play-off final last summer.

