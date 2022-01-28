Stealing bank cards and £462 of perfume - the latest Hartlepool court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Mark Keenan, 34, of Jarvis Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £25 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements on January 7 following his release from imprisonment.
Lewis Harry Brogden, 21, of Wentworth Grove, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove without a front bumper on May 23.
Melanie Etchells, 42, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, received a 36-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted stealing cash and a bank card in 2020 and fraudulently using the bank card at Sports Direct.
Paul Downing, 50, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £462 compensation after he admitted two counts of stealing a total of £462 of perfume on September 21 and September 22 and to failing to surrender to custody on December 10.
John Mealin, 37, of Staindrop Street, Hartlepool, was fined £250 after admitting failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence by attending appointments last year.
Martin Peter Chambers, 40, of no fixed address, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge after admitting possessing class C drugs in Hartlepool on October 5.
Dwayne Shakiba, 34, of Annan Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting driving without insurance or correct insurance in Hartlepool on March 29, 2020.