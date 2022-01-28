Stealing bank cards and £462 of perfume - the latest Hartlepool court cases

Mark Keenan, 34, of Jarvis Walk, Hartlepool, was fined £25 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements on January 7 following his release from imprisonment.

Lewis Harry Brogden, 21, of Wentworth Grove, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after it was proved in his absence that he drove without a front bumper on May 23.

Melanie Etchells, 42, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, received a 36-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £50 compensation, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she admitted stealing cash and a bank card in 2020 and fraudulently using the bank card at Sports Direct.

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were heard recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Paul Downing, 50, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £462 compensation after he admitted two counts of stealing a total of £462 of perfume on September 21 and September 22 and to failing to surrender to custody on December 10.

John Mealin, 37, of Staindrop Street, Hartlepool, was fined £250 after admitting failing to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence by attending appointments last year.

Martin Peter Chambers, 40, of no fixed address, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge after admitting possessing class C drugs in Hartlepool on October 5.

Dwayne Shakiba, 34, of Annan Road, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting driving without insurance or correct insurance in Hartlepool on March 29, 2020.

