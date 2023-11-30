A drunken man sexually harassed a woman at a bus stop before trying to kiss a teenage girl on the vehicle.

Keith Dixon, 59, put his hand on the woman’s leg when she was sat at a bus stop in Hartlepool town centre and squeezed her thigh, Teesside Crown Court heard.

A few minutes later he got on the same Stagecoach bus as the victim and sat next to a 16-year-old girl who he tried to kiss before ranting at her when she told him to move away.

The incident happened earlier this year in Hartlepool town centre.

Keith Dixon pleaded guilty to the offences at Teesside Magistrates Court in November. Picture by FRANK REID

Robin Turton, prosecuting, said of the first victim: “She was sat alone minding her own business when the defendant put his hand on her left thigh squeezing it.

“He then made a comment to her along the lines of ‘are you going to come home with me?’

"This made the victim feel very uneasy and alarmed.”

Dixon followed her on to the bus and sat next to the lone teenage girl.

The incident took place at a bus stop in York Road, Hartlepool.

Mr Turton added: “He proceeded to lean towards her and attempt to kiss her at which point she asked him to move away from her.”

When he refused and she asked him again, Dixon began shouting aggressively and loudly at her and said: “I will knock your head off.”

Other passengers and the driver intervened, prompting him to leave.

When questioned by police, Dixon of Leven Grove, Hartlepool, told them he had been “very drunk” and said he mistook the teenage girl for his god-daughter.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault, attempted sexual assault and common assault before magistrates in November.

At his sentencing hearing, the crown court heard mitigation that things started to go downhill for Dixon after his wife left him last year and he used alcohol to cope.

He had no similar previous convictions and was said to be “deeply ashamed”.

Recorder Thomas Moran, said: “There were some public spirited passengers and a very responsible driver who saw what was happening and told you to get off.”

Dixon was given a two-year community order with 12 months’ alcohol treatment, a four-month curfew between 8pm and 8am and probation.