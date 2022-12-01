Ian Kime became enraged when the woman packed her bags and left her bloodied and distressed.

Thirty-eight-year-old Kime, who has more than 150 offences on his criminal record, shouted abuse and threw the woman’s property around in the 19-minute onslaught in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool.

During the incident she suffered injuries to her face.

The assault took place in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Kime chased away a woman who tried to intervene and help the victim, and motorists had to avoid the area.

When the police arrived he racially abused one officer and assaulted a female as he was being taken to the police station.

The prosecution said CCTV appeared to show Kime punching the woman in the face.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said: “Those items that she was trying to remove from the property were taken from her by the defendant and were thrown repeatedly onto the floor and emptied across the road.

"Vehicles that were in the area, some ran over some of the property. Some reversed out of the way to avoid the confrontation.”

Ms Haigh added when the police arrived the victim was dazed, distressed and bleeding.

The prosecution and judge said Kime humiliated the woman with his behaviour.

He was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident on September 19.

While being put in the cage of a police van he kicked the door into the chest of the female officer and also pushed her when the vehicle had to stop due to concerns for his safety.

The court heard he had 12 previous convictions for assaulting or abusing police officers and has been jailed before for harassing another former partner.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said there were “two Ian Kimes” including someone who could keep out of trouble.

Mr Constantine said Kime, of Cornwall Street, was affected by the death of his mother and PTSD adding: “Very shortly before this incident he relapsed and went into a huge downward spiral.”