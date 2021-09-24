Hartlepool man's £1,100 offensive phone call and other recent court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Thomas Patrick Joseph Cook, 32, of Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £213 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving without the correct insurance on December 12.
David Waller, 34, care of Linkway, Billingham, was fined £60 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on July 5 and July 20.
Mark Anthony Muers, 33, of Endrick Road, Hartlepool, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 court costs after admitting making a grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or malicious phone call on February 7.
Lorraine Bayat, 35, of Aberdeen Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting possessing cocaine on June 29.
Lee Graeme Clark, 32, of Wingfield Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 days for non-payment of a £400 fine imposed in November 2016.
Lee Darby, 33, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days for non-payment of a £515 fine imposed in November 2016.
Andrew McMahon, 52, of Kings Road, Wingate, was fined £450 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £520 costs after admitting making a false statement in connection with the transfer of a premises licence