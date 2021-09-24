Hartlepool man's £1,100 offensive phone call and other recent court cases

Thomas Patrick Joseph Cook, 32, of Hutton Avenue, Hartlepool, was fined £213 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge after admitting driving without the correct insurance on December 12.

David Waller, 34, care of Linkway, Billingham, was fined £60 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on July 5 and July 20.

Mark Anthony Muers, 33, of Endrick Road, Hartlepool, was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 court costs after admitting making a grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or malicious phone call on February 7.

The following cases from the Hartlepool area were heard at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Lorraine Bayat, 35, of Aberdeen Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting possessing cocaine on June 29.

Lee Graeme Clark, 32, of Wingfield Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 days for non-payment of a £400 fine imposed in November 2016.

Lee Darby, 33, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 14 days for non-payment of a £515 fine imposed in November 2016.

Andrew McMahon, 52, of Kings Road, Wingate, was fined £450 and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £520 costs after admitting making a false statement in connection with the transfer of a premises licence

