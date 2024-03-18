Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mark Davison suffered a fatal heart attack at the wheel shortly after an altercation with Mark Beaumont in Hartlepool town centre in May 2022.

Both men are said to have thrown punches at each other in Gainford Street, off York Road, after a row erupted when Beaumont’s partner reversed at the same time that Mr Davison dropped his wife off at work.

Beaumont, 48, is accused of punching Mr Davison twice to the head area through the open car window after Mr Davison got back in his vehicle.

A few minutes later Mr Davison lost consciousness yards away and died at the scene.

Beaumont, a plant driver, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, is charged with manslaughter and is on trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Giving evidence in his defence on Monday, he said 59-year-old Mr Davison was “wild” and “full of rage” and that he only acted in self defence.

Beamuont said Mr Davison called his partner a “fat slag” and he got out the vehicle to ask Mr Davison what his problem was.

He said he had to jump out the way to avoid being run over by Mr Davison.

CCTV showed a scuffle with Beaumont’s partner in the middle of the two men.

Beaumont, originally from Barnsley, told the jury: “He were that raged and angry. The first thing he did when he got out that car was swing punches at my partner.”

He said his partner got the brunt of the punches and claims two connected with him, knocking his glasses off, and his shirt was ripped.

Beaumont said none of his punches landed on Mr Davison.

When questioned about appearing to punch Mr Davison twice through his car window, Beaumont said he only struck the head rest.

"It just happened,” he said.

Nicholas Lumley, defending, asked him: “Did you mean to hurt him and cause his death?”

Beaumont replied: “No, no at all.”

The jury was told he has previous convictions for violence ranging from 2006 and 2020.

He said they had no bearing on what happened that day.