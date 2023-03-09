Several warrants were executed in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton and Redcar and Cleveland with more than £150,000 of cash seized along with drugs and weapons.

A total of 18 men, five women and one male youth, were arrested for a variety of drug offences including possession of Class A, B and C drugs and possession with intent to supply.

Six people were arrested and charged with a variety of other offences.

A number of warrants were carried out.

A warrant at Furness Street, Hartlepool, saw officers seize drugs and weapons and arrest two men on suspicion of drug offences.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Both have been bailed pending further inquiries.

County Lines Intensification Week started on Monday, February 27, and saw officers in Cleveland join other police forces across the country taking part in the week of action.

County lines is when children or vulnerable people are exploited or coerced by organised crime groups into transporting, selling and/or storing illegal drugs or money.

Chief Inspector Jon Tapper, of Cleveland Police, said: “This year’s County Lines Intensification Week has yet again shown our commitment to tackling the supply of illegal substances and protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.

“Through proactive policing operations and a renewed drive on raising awareness of these issues, we are determined to bring to justice those seeking to exploit others by forcing them into a criminal lifestyle.

“I’d like to thank everyone who contributed towards making this County Lines Intensification week a success, resulting in some really fantastic results.

Drug dogs were also deployed to both Middlesbrough train and bus stations during the week.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to tackle county lines, but information from the public remains vital. We will always listen to the concerns of residents as we know drug dealing has a huge impact on our communities.

“If you believe someone is being exploited in your neighbourhood or if you have any concerns, I would urge you to contact the police.”

You can report concerns about County Lines to Cleveland Police on 101.

More than £160,000 worth of drugs was seized.