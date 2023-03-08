Charlie Maurice Dunn, 25, and Jack Setchell, 23, carried out a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts in Ryedale, North Yorkshire, in one night.

They sparked a major police search and chase lasting five hours during which the pair rammed a number of police vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rampage happened in the villages of Amotherby, Great Habton, Little Habton, Kirby Misperton and Slingsby between 2.30am and 8.30am on June 2 last year.

Jack Setchell (left) and Charlie Dunn, both from Hartlepool, were jailed at York Crown Court.

A quad bike and Ford Fiesta were taken from the first property in a two-in-one burglary where Dunn and Setchell broke in and took the keys.

The owners went looking for them but, when they spotted the Fiesta at around 3am coming towards them, it rammed into the victims’ car as they attempted to block the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunn, Setchell and Kieran Connor, 19, from Wheatley Hill, who was also with them, all ran off.

A lengthy police chase followed over several hours when Dunn and Setchell both reversed into police vehicles while driving a stolen Ford Transit van and BMW X3.

After eventually crashing through a fence, they tried to escape on foot before being tracked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunn, of Heathfield Drive, Hartlepool, was jailed for four and a half years at York Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, theft of the quad bike, three aggravated taking of vehicles and assaulting a police officer.

Setchell, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, got four years’ jail after admitting four counts of burglary, two aggravated vehicle takings and theft.

Dunn was banned from driving for five years and three months and Setchell for five years.

Connor, of Quilstyle Road, Wheatley Hill, received a three-year community order with unpaid work and 50 days of rehabilitative activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Abbi Symes, from the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said afterwards: “The series of crimes committed by Dunn, Setchell and Connor on the morning of June 2 last year are shocking and disgraceful.