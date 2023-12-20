A motorist has been ordered to pay compensation to four police officers he assaulted while resisting a drugs search.

Mark Steel lashed out by punching and kicking the officers after police ordered him to pull over in Cornwall Street, Hartlepool.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told that Steel appeared unsteady on his feet and almost collided his Vauxhall Astra with the officers’ unmarked police vehicle.

Upon being stopped his eyes were glazed and his speech was slurred, the court heard.

Steel assaulted four Hartlepool police officers in the incident. Picture by FRANK REID

Liz Winchester, prosecuting, said: “He was informed he was being detained for the purpose of a drugs search. However, he refused to cooperate.”

Ms Winchester said Steel, 46, punched a female CID officer in the cheek causing pain and reddening.

He also “lashed out with his hands and feet” kicking another officer in the chest.

Steel also kicked a PC in the left leg, and kneed another constable in the stomach in response to attempts to handcuff him and hold him down.

He tried to punch one of the officers again to the face but missed.

The police used force in order to restrain him.

Once at the police station, Steel refused to provide a blood sample.

He admitted failing to provide a sample but denied four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, all on May 17.

But Steel was found guilty in his absence by the court.

Representing himself at the sentencing hearing on December 19, he apologised to the magistrates and said he had suffered injuries in the incident including a broken nose and burst lip.

Steel, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, who had not been before the court since 2017, said: “It just really shouldn’t have happened. I’m just sorry for any emergency workers getting involved in a scuffle.

"I didn’t purposely hit anybody.”

He received 16 weeks prison, which was suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation to each officer.

Chair of the bench Malcolm Taylor said: “Assaulting emergency workers is not on. They are there to help you, protect you, protect every one of us.

“They don’t expect to go to work to be assaulted.

"We take it very seriously.”