Hartlepool motorist caught speeding twice in 24 hours is banned

Richard Victor, 49, of Queensway, Greatham, Hartlepool, is now banned from the roads for six months after committing the driving offences on the A19 on May 2 and May 3 of last year.

Victor was recorded driving an Audi car at 58 miles per hour along a 50 miles per hour stretch of the northbound dual carriageway near Stockton on May 2.

He was then caught speeding in the same vehicle at 59 miles per hour along the same northbound carriageway, which usually carries a 70 miles per hour limit, the following day.

Speed cameras were place on the A19 between its A139 Norton and A689 Wynyard junctions while improvements were carried out.

Victor appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court and was handed three penalty points for the earlier offence.

This took him beyond the points’ threshold and magistrates decided to ban him after deciding that exceptional hardship was not a factor.

Victor was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

