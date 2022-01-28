Hartlepool motorist twice made off without paying for fuel

Andrew Majella Horton, 33, of Glamis Walk, in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool, committed the offences within weeks of each other last summer at filling stations out of town.

He firstly made off without paying for £71.20p of petrol from the A19 southbound services at Ingleby Arncliffe, North Yorkshire, on July 27.

Horton then disappeared without paying for £71.70p of fuel from a Shell garage in Durham on August 31.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

He pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month and was ordered to pay a £330 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £85 prosecution costs and £142.91p in compensation.

Horton, who received credit for his guilty pleas, must pay the total £591.91p sum back at a rate of £100 per month from the middle of February.

