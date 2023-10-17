Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer describes her shock at death of Hartlepool pensioner Terrence Carney
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mrs Mortimer said her thoughts were with everyone affected by the incidents early on Sunday morning in the Dyke House and town centre areas.
Writing on her official Facebook page before 70-year-old Terrence Carney was named as the person who died in Tees Street, Mrs Mortimer said: “I’m sure we are all shocked by yesterday’s events.
“While I am not in the position to prejudice the police investigation by discussing these tragic events further, I spent yesterday in contact with our council leader and Police and Crime Commissioner and will be seeking further briefings today.
“My thoughts are with those impacted by these events.”
Flowers for Mr Carney have been left by the community in Wharton Terrace and also in Tees Street where he tragically died after apparently using a cash point.