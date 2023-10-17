News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer describes her shock at death of Hartlepool pensioner Terrence Carney

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has written of her shock after one man died and another was treated in hospital following alleged stabbings.
By Mark Payne
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:49 BST
Mrs Mortimer said her thoughts were with everyone affected by the incidents early on Sunday morning in the Dyke House and town centre areas.

Writing on her official Facebook page before 70-year-old Terrence Carney was named as the person who died in Tees Street, Mrs Mortimer said: “I’m sure we are all shocked by yesterday’s events.

“While I am not in the position to prejudice the police investigation by discussing these tragic events further, I spent yesterday in contact with our council leader and Police and Crime Commissioner and will be seeking further briefings today.

MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer.
MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer.
“My thoughts are with those impacted by these events.”

Flowers for Mr Carney have been left by the community in Wharton Terrace and also in Tees Street where he tragically died after apparently using a cash point.