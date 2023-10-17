Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mrs Mortimer said her thoughts were with everyone affected by the incidents early on Sunday morning in the Dyke House and town centre areas.

Writing on her official Facebook page before 70-year-old Terrence Carney was named as the person who died in Tees Street, Mrs Mortimer said: “I’m sure we are all shocked by yesterday’s events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While I am not in the position to prejudice the police investigation by discussing these tragic events further, I spent yesterday in contact with our council leader and Police and Crime Commissioner and will be seeking further briefings today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MP for Hartlepool Jill Mortimer.

“My thoughts are with those impacted by these events.”