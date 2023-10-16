News you can trust since 1877
Ahmed Alid charged with the murder of Hartlepool man Terrence Carney and attempted murder of second man

A suspect has been charged with the murder of a pensioner and the attempted murder of a second man.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Oct 2023, 23:26 BST- 2 min read
Ahmed Alid, 44, of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, is accused of murdering 70-year-old Terrence Carney in Hartlepool on Sunday morning.

Mr Carney was found injured in the town’s Tees Street at around 5.20am before dying at the scene.

He is believed to have been a passerby who had just visited a cash point.

A police tent and tape in Raby Road, Hartlepool, following the death of Terrence Carney on Sunday. Picture by FRANK REIDA police tent and tape in Raby Road, Hartlepool, following the death of Terrence Carney on Sunday. Picture by FRANK REID
The identity of the injured man, whose condition is not believed to be life threatening, has still to be revealed.

He was found at a property around half a mile away in Wharton Terrace shortly before Mr Carney was discovered.

Alid will face both charges at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, in London, on Tuesday morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley, the head of Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East, who are in charge of the murder inquiry, said police were satisfied “that this was an isolated incident”.

Police outside a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder inquiry on Sunday, October 15.Police outside a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder inquiry on Sunday, October 15.
He added on Monday night: “We are grateful for the support and understanding of the local community during this investigation, which has caused understandable concern among local people.

“We will continue to work closely with Cleveland Police colleagues to reassure those affected and keep them informed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, from Cleveland Police, said: “I am extremely proud of the bravery of the attending officers that enabled the incident to be dealt with swiftly.

Forensics officers at a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder investigation on Sunday, October 15. Picture courtesy of North News and Pictures.Forensics officers at a house in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, following the launch of a murder investigation on Sunday, October 15. Picture courtesy of North News and Pictures.
“We would also like to add our thanks to the local community for their support during this investigation.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Carney and the second man involved in Sunday’s incident.”

She had earlier said that “we have local officers patrolling in the area to provide reassurance to our local communities”.

Cordons were placed in Wharton Terrace, Raby Road and at the corner of Victoria Road and York after the alarm was raised on Sunday.

Officers remained at a property in Wharton Terrace throughout Monday.