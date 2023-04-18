Marie Metcalfe, 40, has been charged by police with the murder of 44-year-old Laura Metcalfe, understood to be the accused’s sister.

It follows an incident in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on the evening of Friday, April 7.

Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was originally charged with attempted murder, before police announced over the weekend that Laura Metcalfe had died of her injuries and a murder investigation had been launched.

Police officers in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool on Saturday, April 8.

She is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 20, on three further offences against a male relative which pre date the alleged incident on Good Friday.

Metcalfe, who is remanded in custody, is charged with one count of theft of a mobile phone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and damaging a £163 light.

