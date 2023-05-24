Cleveland Police say Kieran Wood died on Monday night after sustaining stab wounds following an incident – described by the force as a “violent altercation” – in Hartlepool’s Spurn Walk.

Three people arrested in connection with the inquiry have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police say the investigation into the death of Mr Wood, who was 24 and from Horden, continues and that “officers remain in the area making inquiries”.

Police tape at a house in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool, where a murder inquiry is still ongoing.

Hartlepool’s Area Commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps, said on Wednesday night: “We believe this was an isolated incident and we have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, speaking to residents to provide reassurance to the local community.

"if you have any concerns or have information about what happened, please speak to one of our officers.”

