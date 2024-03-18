Hartlepool murder latest: Cleveland Police remain on scene after two bodies found
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police announced on Sunday, March 17, that a murder investigation has been launched following the discovery at an address in Eaglesfield Road on Friday night.
A woman aged in her 30s was arrested and has since been bailed as investigations continue.
A police cordon remained in place around a small housing block on Eaglesfield Road on Monday, March 18.
The names and ages of the men who died have not been released by the police yet.
Family members of the men have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Police say they are carrying out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance to residents and they will continue over the coming days.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 047584.