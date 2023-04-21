News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool murder suspect denies separate set of charges

A woman accused of murder has denied a separate set of charges.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:23 BST

Marie Metcalfe is charged with murdering 44-year-old Laura Metcalfe following an incident in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Good Friday, April 7.

Forty-year-old Metcalfe has been remanded in custody in connection with the death.

She also faces four charges relating to a separate incident on September 17.

Police cordoned off Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Good Friday.Police cordoned off Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Good Friday.
Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, is accused of theft of a mobile phone, threatening to damage or destroy property, assault by beating and damaging a £163 light.

She has denied all four charges at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and is expected to return to the Middlesbrough court on Wednesday, June 7, to face trial.

Metcalfe was initially accused of attempted murder following the Good Friday incident.

This charge was changed to murder after Laura Metcalfe later died from her injuries.

Kelly Nicholson, 44, of Shinwell Terrace, Wheatley Hill, is on conditional bail after she was charged with assisting an offender in connection with the death.

