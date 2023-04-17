Woman charged with murder following incident in Brougham Terrace in Hartlepool on Good Friday

Cleveland Police has confirmed that Marie Metcalfe, 40, has now been charged with murder following an incident in the town’s Brougham Terrace.

Metcalfe appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday, April 10, accused of trying to kill Laura Metcalfe and remains in custody at this time.

A 41-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police were called to Brougham terrace in Hartlepool on Good Friday (April 7) after a woman was found with “life threatening” stabbing injuries.

Cleveland Police said: “A 40-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death of Laura Metcalfe (44) who sadly died after an incident in Brougham Terrace Hartlepool has now been charged with murder.

"Marie Metcalfe remains in custody after appearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday 10th April.

“A 44-year-old woman also appeared at court charged with assisting an offender and a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

“Laura’s family are being supported by specially trained officers; our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.”

Officers were called to an address in Brougham Terrace just after 8pm on Friday, April 7, after Laura Metcalfe was found with “life threatening” stabbing injuries.

A section of the street was taped off with police still at the scene the following day.

