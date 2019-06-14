Hartlepool murder: Suspect due in court charged with killing of Michael Phillips

A man accused of carrying out a murder in Hartlepool is to make his first appearance in court.

He will appear before magistrates at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 14 charged with the murder of Hartlepool man Michael Phillips.

Mr Phillips, who was 39, died after suffering severe injuries at a house in the town’s Rydal Street.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9pm on Monday, June 10.

The 44 year old suspect was also charged on Thursday, June 13 with burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, and with actual bodily harm.