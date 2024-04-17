Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahmed Alid, 45, was being questioned by detectives over the death of Terence Carney, a stranger he allegedly stabbed in Hartlepool town centre just eight days after the Hamas attacks on Israel.

Alid had first allegedly stabbed housemate Javed Nouri, 31, who was also an asylum seeker and who had converted to Christianity, before fleeing into the street from their shared accommodation in Wharton Terrace.

After his arrest on October 15, Alid was taken to Middlesbrough Police Station, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

After his arrest on October 15, Alid was taken to Middlesbrough Police Station, Teesside Crown Court has heard.

Hartlepool murder suspect Ahmed Alid.

The prosecution has said Alid was motivated by “revenge” for Israel killing Palestinians.

Asked about the initial attack on Mr Nouri, Alid said in Arabic: “I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a heavy weapon, this would be thousands because they had killed innocent children.

“I swear to almighty Allah, if I had a Kalashnikov, I will use it to kill them to the last bullet, today before tomorrow.”

Using an interpreter, Alid confirmed he was responsible for stabbing Mr Carney and Mr Nouri.

Flowers placed at the junction of Raby Road and Tees Street, Hartlepool, in memory of Terrence Carney following his alleged murder.

He also said if there was no ceasefire in Israel and Gaza “there will be a flood of innocent victims here in Britain”.

Alid, who spoke with a stammer during the police interview, also said: “There will be a big explosion in the UK because they killed innocent children.”

A video recording of the police interview showed Alid become angry towards the interpreter and insult him shortly before detectives called the proceedings to a halt.

The jury has heard that two female detectives questioning him were assaulted after one of them tried to get between Alid and the interpreter when she became concerned about the defendant’s manner.

At 8.30pm on October 15, around 15 hours after the alleged murder, custody nurse Rachel Setchell examined Alid and determined by speaking to him that he was calm and orientated – and therefore was fit to be interviewed and detained.

John Eldidge, defending, asked if she was aware that custody officers had observed him pacing around his cell barefoot and mumbling to himself in Arabic.

She said she was not aware of this.

Alid denies murder, attempted murder and two counts of assault.