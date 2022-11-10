Lorraine McClelland admitted criminal damage after attacking her neighbour’s Mercedes at around midnight, causing significant damage including large scratches.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard the “revenge attack” followed an earlier altercation between McClelland, 37, and the woman she lived next door to in Hartlepool at the time.

Lynne Dalton, prosecuting, said: “Following an incident that evening the victim’s evidence was she was awoken shortly before midnight.

Lorraine McCelland leaving Teesside Magistrates Court. Picture by FRANK REID

"She could hear banging from outside.”

The victim looked down at the vehicle parked outside and could see it moving and a “stabbing motion” followed by the sound of several more bangs.

Mrs Dalton added: “She shouted down to the defendant ‘What are you doing?’ The response she got was ‘Ha ha, there you go, you silly cow’.

"The defendant pleaded guilty at the first time of asking. She gave a no comment response to questions put to her.

"An insurance claim has been made in respect of the damage. However the victim had to pay a £600 excess. The Crown ask the court to consider compensation.”

McClelland, a mum of three, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to criminal damage totalling £4,365 before disputing the extent of the damage alleged when she returned to court to be sentenced.

She was also accused of assaulting her neighbour on the same date but was found not guilty by the court.

Her solicitor, Alastair Bateman, said in mitigation: "She accepts there’s an element of revenge. There had been an altercation between these parties and then the defendant went out and inflicted damage.

"She accepts she did damage a tyre and scratch the full length of the car.”

Mr Bateman said McClelland was experiencing stress at the time due to difficult domestic circumstances and described the criminal damage on July 12 as out of character.

She subsequently lost her job as a GP practice nurse and has moved away from the area.

McClelland, now of Manor Drive, Bradford, was tearful as she was sentenced to a 12-month community order with a 90-day alcohol abstinence requirement and 20 rehabilitation activity days.