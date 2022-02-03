Hartlepool pair jailed just a day after burgling town centre vape store

A third intruder also received a suspended prison sentence at the same Teesside Magistrates’ Court hearing following the raid at Cut Price Vape, in York Road, Hartlepool, towards the end of last month.

David Henderson, 34, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 30 weeks in total after he admitted one charge of stealing £422.80p of vapes during the break-in.

He was jailed for 18 weeks for the Cut Price Vape burglary and was ordered to serve an additional 12 weeks in custody after magistrates decided to enforce part of a previous suspended sentence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cut Price Vape, in York Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Henderson must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

Daniel Hanley, 34, also of Grange Road, was jailed for 22 weeks in total after he too admitted one charge of stealing £422.80p of vapes during the burglary.

He received 18 weeks for the Cut Price Vape raid and was ordered to serve an additional four weeks after part of a previous suspended sentence was triggered.

Hanley must also pay a £128 victim surcharge.

A boarded up window at the side of the burgled business.

Jeffrey Mincher, 24, from a third address in Grange Road, received an 18-week jail sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to stealing £422.80p of vapes during the break-in.

As part of his sentence, he was also placed on a 7pm-7am curfew for a fortnight and ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation treatment.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge.

The burglary took place on January 26.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.