Hartlepool passenger more than £400 out of pocket for sake of £11 rail fare

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 15th May 2025, 04:45 BST
A rail passenger who dodged paying the correct fare now has to pay more than £400 extra after he was taken to court.

Josh Roberts, 21, of Hartlepool, travelled from the town to Newcastle on a Northern service on September 25.

On arrival he produced a discounted ticket with a £11.70p railcard saving.

Doncaster Magistrates’ Court was told: “When asked to produce the railcard he advised he was waiting for a new one.

A Hartlepool train traveller who failed to pay the correct fare is now more than £400 out of pocket.

"His details were obtained and he was advised the facts would be reported.

"Following the incident a letter was sent to the defendant requesting an explanation.

"As there was no response a letter was sent requesting payment of the fare.

"As no payment was received a reminder letter was sent. However, there has been no payment.”

Roberts, of Findlay Grove, who was not present in court, was convicted of boarding a train without a valid ticket.

He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £11.70p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

