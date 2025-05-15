Hartlepool passenger more than £400 out of pocket for sake of £11 rail fare
Josh Roberts, 21, of Hartlepool, travelled from the town to Newcastle on a Northern service on September 25.
On arrival he produced a discounted ticket with a £11.70p railcard saving.
Doncaster Magistrates’ Court was told: “When asked to produce the railcard he advised he was waiting for a new one.
"His details were obtained and he was advised the facts would be reported.
"Following the incident a letter was sent to the defendant requesting an explanation.
"As there was no response a letter was sent requesting payment of the fare.
"As no payment was received a reminder letter was sent. However, there has been no payment.”
Roberts, of Findlay Grove, who was not present in court, was convicted of boarding a train without a valid ticket.
He was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £11.70p compensation, £88 victim surcharge and £100 costs.