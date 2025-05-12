Hartlepool pedestrian, 20, involved in motorbike collision in critical condition as Cleveland Police make fresh appeal for footage

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 16:18 BST
A young man involved in a collision with a motorbike remains in a critical condition as police again appeal for footage.

The 20-year-old pedestrian was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition after the incident on Northgate on the Headland, in Hartlepool at around 7pm on Saturday 10th May.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, arrested in connection with the collision have now been released on bail pending further investigations.

The man injured in the incident remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The air ambulance lifted the casualty to James Cook Hospital in a serious condition.placeholder image
Police are continuing to appeal for any dashcam footage that can help the investigation.

The ambulance service and Great North Air Ambulance attended the incident which saw the road taped off for some time.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital.

Anyone with footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference number SE25083783.

