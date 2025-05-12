A young man involved in a collision with a motorbike remains in a critical condition as police again appeal for footage.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old pedestrian was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition after the incident on Northgate on the Headland, in Hartlepool at around 7pm on Saturday 10th May.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, arrested in connection with the collision have now been released on bail pending further investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man injured in the incident remains in hospital in a critical condition.

The air ambulance lifted the casualty to James Cook Hospital in a serious condition.

Police are continuing to appeal for any dashcam footage that can help the investigation.

The ambulance service and Great North Air Ambulance attended the incident which saw the road taped off for some time.

The casualty was airlifted to hospital.

Anyone with footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference number SE25083783.