Hartlepool pedestrian, 20, involved in motorbike collision in critical condition as Cleveland Police make fresh appeal for footage
The 20-year-old pedestrian was taken to James Cook University Hospital in a serious condition after the incident on Northgate on the Headland, in Hartlepool at around 7pm on Saturday 10th May.
Two men, aged 18 and 21, arrested in connection with the collision have now been released on bail pending further investigations.
The man injured in the incident remains in hospital in a critical condition.
Police are continuing to appeal for any dashcam footage that can help the investigation.
The ambulance service and Great North Air Ambulance attended the incident which saw the road taped off for some time.
The casualty was airlifted to hospital.
Anyone with footage is asked to call 101 quoting reference number SE25083783.