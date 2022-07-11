Peter Cartwright leaving of Teesside Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to voyeurism. Picture by FRANK REID

Peter Cartwright, 44, pleaded guilty to a charge of voyeurism when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The charge states that on a date last autumn at Hartlepool he “recorded another person doing a private act with the intention that you would, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, look at an image of that other person doing the act, knowing that the other person did not consent to your recording the act with that intention.”

It is an offence under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

The full details of what Cartwright did were not given in court as the case was sent to Teesside Crown Court for sentence.

District Judge Marie Mallon said there were a number of “aggravating features” in the case and the magistrates court did not have sufficient sentencing powers.

She told Cartwright, of Honiton Way: “You have pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and when you are sentenced you will be given credit for that.

"Given the aggravating features that I have identified and applying the sentencing guidelines as I have to the case falls into category one which effectively means the sentence is going to be beyond this court’s powers.”

District Judge Mallon ordered an “all options” pre-sentence report to be prepared.