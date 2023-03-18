News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Police arrest prolific shoplifter and target teenagers plaguing shops and businesses during Cleveland Police operation

Police have been targeting teenage trouble makers and prolific shoplifters plaguing shops and businesses as part of a week long operation.

By Mark Payne
Published 18th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT- 2 min read

Cleveland Police’s Retail Crime Week of Action has focused in Hartlepool on the recent problem of youths causing antisocial behaviour at the Anchor Retail Park and Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Teens responsible have been issued with warning notices and police have spoken to parents, many of whom did not know where their children were.

A prolific female shoplifter who committed 40 offences last year alone was also arrested by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team on Wednesday on suspicion of fresh offences.

Left to right: PC Geoff Coggin, PCSO Dave Fowler, PC Christopher Harding and Inspector Zoe Kelsey in Middleton Grange shopping centre for the Retail Crime Week of Action.
Inspector Zoe Kelsey, of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, said: “The operation has gone really well. We are going into businesses and are giving crime prevention advice.

"We’re also targeting our prolific shoplifters and we are taking positive action whenever we come across any incidents of anti-social behaviour near shopping centres with youths as well.”

Recent incidents have included youths causing a nuisance in shops on the Anchor Retark Park, including taunting security guards, bad behaviour in McDonald’s restaurants, and anti-social behaviour around Middleton Grange which has led to some being banned.

Over the last month, police have issued over 100 anti-social behaviour forms which can include home visits to speak to parents.

Inspector Kelsey added: “We have been issuing antisocial behaviour warnings where these youths have to come into the police station and they have to agree to a acceptable behaviour agreement with the parents.

"And we work with the parents in providing parenting advice and try and hold them to account for what their children are actually doing when they don’t know where they are which is not acceptable.”

As part of the week of action, police have also been going into town secondary schools and colleges to talk about the consequences of antisocial behaviour.

Talking about the impact of shoplifting Inspector Kelsey added: “Unfortunately, it’s having a devastating impact, particularly on smaller businesses.”

Police have been working with operators and owners this week to share crime prevention advice and look at their CCTV to help bring offenders to justice.

Officers also manned a pop-up stand with information and crime prevention giveaways in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre on Wednesday when they engaged with many members of the public.