Hartlepool Police arrest three people following drug raids in Eamont Gardens

By Mark Payne
Published 15th Oct 2025, 10:03 BST
Police in Hartlepool have continued their crackdown on suspected drug dealers by arresting three people in latest raids.

Officers swooped on two addresses in Eamont Gardens, off Park Road, in the town on Monday afternoon seizing drugs paraphernalia, phones and weapons.

Most Popular

Two men and one woman were arrested in the operation by Hartlepool Police involving the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Proactive and Matrix teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers forced entry to two houses in the street at around 1.30pm following reports from local residents over the last few weeks.

A suspect is taken away after being arrested in Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool on Monday, October 13. Picture: Cleveland Policeplaceholder image
A suspect is taken away after being arrested in Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool on Monday, October 13. Picture: Cleveland Police

The force says at one address drugs paraphernalia and a mobile phone were seized, and a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of bring concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

At a second property nearby, a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a 35-year-old man was arrested for breach of a Domestic Abuse Protection Order.

Weapons, including knives and a metal pole, along with phones and an electronic tablet, were seized from the address.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspector Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, said: “As our investigations continue we would urge anyone concerned about drugs activity in their neighbourhood to get in touch.

Hartlepool Police forced entry to two properties on Eamont Gardens suspected of being involved in drug dealing. Picture: Cleveland Policeplaceholder image
Hartlepool Police forced entry to two properties on Eamont Gardens suspected of being involved in drug dealing. Picture: Cleveland Police

“We want everyone in the town to be able to live without drugs activity in their neighbourhoods, and without the violence and antisocial behaviour that comes with this.”

At the weekend, police arrested three people in Kendal Road on suspicion of drugs offences.

People can report suspicious activity by calling 101, or online at www.cleveland.police.uk.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice