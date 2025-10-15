Police in Hartlepool have continued their crackdown on suspected drug dealers by arresting three people in latest raids.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers swooped on two addresses in Eamont Gardens, off Park Road, in the town on Monday afternoon seizing drugs paraphernalia, phones and weapons.

Two men and one woman were arrested in the operation by Hartlepool Police involving the Neighbourhood Policing Team, Proactive and Matrix teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers forced entry to two houses in the street at around 1.30pm following reports from local residents over the last few weeks.

A suspect is taken away after being arrested in Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool on Monday, October 13. Picture: Cleveland Police

The force says at one address drugs paraphernalia and a mobile phone were seized, and a 55-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of bring concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

At a second property nearby, a 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and a 35-year-old man was arrested for breach of a Domestic Abuse Protection Order.

Weapons, including knives and a metal pole, along with phones and an electronic tablet, were seized from the address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team, said: “As our investigations continue we would urge anyone concerned about drugs activity in their neighbourhood to get in touch.

Hartlepool Police forced entry to two properties on Eamont Gardens suspected of being involved in drug dealing. Picture: Cleveland Police

“We want everyone in the town to be able to live without drugs activity in their neighbourhoods, and without the violence and antisocial behaviour that comes with this.”

At the weekend, police arrested three people in Kendal Road on suspicion of drugs offences.

People can report suspicious activity by calling 101, or online at www.cleveland.police.uk.