Hartlepool Police carry out vehicle checks on town roads over fears of speeding near schools

PCSO Say conducts a Community Speedwatch on Elwick Road, Hartlepool.

Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) Mark Say and Howard Kirk conducted community Speedwatch sessions in Elwick Road, near its junction with Eldon Grove, and on Throston Grange Lane, near its junction with Pembroke Grove, on Monday.

The locations were chosen after police received reports of speeding vehicles near local schools which it said is of great concern to police, parents, carers, pupils and staff.

In Eldon Grove a total of 217 vehicles were observed with an average speed of 18mph.

And in Throston Grange Lane, 77 vehicles were checked travelling at an average speed of 23mph.

PCSO Say said: “The aim of conducting these Speedwatch sessions is to have a highly visible presence at the side of the road, monitoring the speed of drivers.

"Any drivers who were found to have been driving over the speed limit will receive a letter in due course.

“Data collected from sessions will be used to make decisions on future road safety initiatives.

“If any members of the public have suggestions for areas they would like to see Speedwatch conducted, feel free to get in touch with your ward officer.”

Police praised motorists who were seen to drive considerately in the Speedwatch areas.

They reminded motorists to stick to the speed limit at all times and to take extra care around our schools, colleges and nurseries.

Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash joined the Speedwatch in Elwick Road and said he is pushing for more investment and enforcement to make roads safer for residents.

