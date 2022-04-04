Man charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure in Hartlepool

A man is being questioned following the incidents.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “A 39-year-old man arrested in connection with two alleged incidents in Hartlepool has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure and driving offences.

“The man was remanded in custody to attend Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 5th April.”

