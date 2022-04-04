Man charged with sexual assault and indecent exposure in Hartlepool
A man is due in court after he was charged with four offences following a police investigation into two incidents.
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:03 pm
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday: “A 39-year-old man arrested in connection with two alleged incidents in Hartlepool has been charged with sexual assault, indecent exposure and driving offences.
“The man was remanded in custody to attend Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Tuesday 5th April.”
