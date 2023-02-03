It means individuals and groups can be instructed by officers to leave certain areas of town and be arrested if they ignore the request and return.

Running for 48 hours from 4pm on Friday, the dispersal order will cover shops and retails parks on Marina Way, across to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre in the town centre, including York Road, Raby Road, Middleton Road, Marina Way, Hartlepool Marina, Victoria Terrace, Stockton Street and Park Road.

Cleveland Police say the order was put in place in response to reports of antisocial behaviour across the Marina and the town centre.

Marina Way is one of the areas covered by this weekend's dispersal order.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey, of the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “This dispersal order gives us the power to remove individuals and groups causing problems with immediate effect and includes the power of arrest for anyone found to have breached the order.

“We will not tolerate behaviour that makes the lives of the people who live and work in this town a misery and encourage anyone who is encountering problems to report it to police.”

Dispersal orders give police officers powers to break up groups of two or more people where they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance, harassment or distress.

There will be an increase in high visibility patrols during this time, by officers from Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Anyone involved in or believed likely to become involved in antisocial behaviour or activity can be directed to leave the area immediately by a Police Officer, PCSO or Special Constable.

It is a criminal offence to return to the area covered by the order within 48 hours and anyone breaching these orders can be arrested.