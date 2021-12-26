Hartlepool Police praise 'special officers' while issuing festive thieves warning

As 2021 draws to a close, senior officers in Hartlepool’s neighbourhood policing team have thanked and paid tribute to the volunteer officers who work tirelessly with their teams to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and keep people safe.

The Special Constabulary works regular shifts alongside Hartlepool’s neighbourhood officers and co-ordinates operations.

These include traffic days of action where they tackle and even recover illegal, undocumented or unroadworthy vehicles found using the town’s road networks.

Cleveland Police Neighbourhoods Inspector Danny Trippett

Neighbourhoods Inspector Danny Trippett said: “I’d like to pass on my thanks to all the ‘specials’ who work with us.

"Over the past year they’ve attended on-going incidents, conducted proactive patrols and operations– the list goes on!

“The dedication and professionalism of all our volunteer officers has made a huge difference to the quality of life of many residents across the town and the whole team deserves a big thank you and a pat on the back.

“Joining the Special Constabulary is a great opportunity to get involved in policing and to make a real difference in our communities. "

Chief Inspector Mark Haworth added his thanks to the Special Constabulary, all neighbourhood officers, partner agencies and councillors and the public.

He also reminded residents to protect their homes and property over Christmas and New Year, saying: “Don’t let thieves spoil your Christmas.

"Keep doors and windows locked and presents out of sight. Why not make telling police about who is committing crime or ASB your New Year’s resolution?"

