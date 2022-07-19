Hartlepool Police reveal 'biggest issue of antisocial behaviour that the town has'

Cleveland Police representatives serving Hartlepool reported around 49% of antisocial behaviour complaints they receive centre on off-road motorbikes.

They stressed they are continuing to do all they can to clampdown on incidents and tackle those responsible, despite facing difficulties identifying culprits wearing Balaclavas hats to hide their face.

It came after council leader Councillor Shane Moore raised concerns over the issue impacting residents in his ward, Headland and Harbour, at the latest Safer Hartlepool Partnership meeting on Monday.

Hartlepool Police Station.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey, from the Hartlepool Neighbourhoods team, said off-road vehicles are the “biggest issue of antisocial behaviour that the town has”.

She added: “We are aware this is having a massive impact on people in Hartlepool. It’s happening all over town.

“Some of them are 10-years-old and they haven’t got helmets on.

“It is very dangerous and we are concerned for members of the public, they could run into someone’s dog, into someone’s young child, we are really concerned about that.”

“More than 10 mopeds” were seized in the last month alone, the meeting heard, with arrests also made.

However police warned many riders are disguising their identity by wearing Balaclavas and highlighted the importance of residents getting in touch with evidence.