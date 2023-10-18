Hartlepool Police reveal update on investigation into how man received 'significant' injury

News you can trust since 1877
Police have released an update on their investigations into how a man received “significant” injuries to his face.
A man and a woman were originally arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following an incident at a property in Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, on Saturday, October 14, at 5.20am.

Cleveland Police have since confirmed that the 46-year-old male suspect has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The force added: “A 31-year-old woman who was also arrested in connection with the incident has since been released with no further action.”

Officers were called to the property after a 44-year-old man “suffered a significant injury to his face following a reported incident”.

The injured man was taken to hospital for surgery although “his injuries are not believed to be life threatening”.

Anyone with information regarding the incident s asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 204898.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers.uk-org or by calling 0800 555 111.