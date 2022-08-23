Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (August 23) officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team attended an address in Spurn Walk in the Burn Valley ward to execute a misuse of drugs warrant as part of Operation Resolve.

The initiative looks to target addresses where there have been alleged controlled drugs supply.

A statement on the Team’s Facebook page confirmed a “quantity of alleged Class A drugs were seized” from the address and a 42 year old male is helping police with enquiries as investigations continue.

Sergeant Turner, who led the search, said “We conducted today’s warrant on the back of community intelligence to combat complaints of drug use and drug dealing in the area.

"Illegal drugs have a detrimental effect on the community and the lives of local residents and we will not tolerate it in our town. I would urge anyone who is experiencing drug dealing where they live to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”