Police say vehicles may be seized after receiving reports from the public about “dangerous and anti-social driving” by nuisance motorists.

Officers have now appealed for information from the public about the incidents in a car park at Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool Police said in a statement: “A group of drivers are regularly meeting up in the car park near to Subway and Costa Coffee, opposite Asda on Marina Way, and driving around the car park at speed and doing doughnuts.

"They are a nuisance to residents and businesses with screeching noises and revving the engines.

A picture supplied to Hartlepool Police of tyre marks believed to have been caused by nuisance drivers.

"The markings all over the surface of the car park are a result of this dangerous behaviour.

“Officers are currently going through CCTV to identify vehicles and anyone caught will be issued with a section 59 notice which can lead to a vehicle being seized by police.

“Anyone with information on the drivers is asked to call 101.”

