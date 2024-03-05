Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers arrived at the incident in Grainger Street, Hartlepool, at around 6.40pm on Sunday, March 3, after reports of a stabbing.

One 19-year-old man, from Hartlepool, was found with a number of knife injuries to his arms and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is now in a stable condition.

Two men, “dressed in dark clothing”, are believed to have been travelling in a van shortly before the man was stabbed, exiting the vehicle and walking in the direction of Turnbull Street.

Detective Constable Ben Walton, who has spoken to a number of witnesses, said: “I’d also encourage anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area shortly before and after the stabbing took place to get in touch with us.”