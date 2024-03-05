Hartlepool Police want to trace two 'suspicious' men following stabbing in Grainger Street
Officers arrived at the incident in Grainger Street, Hartlepool, at around 6.40pm on Sunday, March 3, after reports of a stabbing.
One 19-year-old man, from Hartlepool, was found with a number of knife injuries to his arms and was taken to James Cook University Hospital where he is now in a stable condition.
Two men, “dressed in dark clothing”, are believed to have been travelling in a van shortly before the man was stabbed, exiting the vehicle and walking in the direction of Turnbull Street.
Detective Constable Ben Walton, who has spoken to a number of witnesses, said: “I’d also encourage anyone who saw two men acting suspiciously in the area shortly before and after the stabbing took place to get in touch with us.”
Cleveland Police can be contacted on 101, quoting 039220, or Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.