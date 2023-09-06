Watch more videos on Shots!

Three people were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and a number of weapons seized in co-ordinated strikes on houses in Keswick Street, Hartlepool, on Wednesday morning.

It was part of Operation Sycamore, led by Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team, which will see the force and partners regularly tackle serious violent crime, organised criminality and anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Adrian Dack said: “Anything across the town that is having an effect in the community on their lives and day to day business.

Police carry out a drugs raid in Keswick Street, Hartlepool and recover weapons from two addresses.

"It’s about time that we’re out here with a bit more of a joined up approach and we will be. This is the start of it.”

Around 20 officers took part in Wednesday’s action.

Following a briefing at Hartlepool Police Station, a convoy of vans travelled through the town centre to Keswick Street where drug warrants were executed on two properties.

It followed intelligence they were being used to deal hard drugs to users in the area at all hours of the day.

Inspector Adrian Dack during action targeting off-road bikes at a new estate at Old Cemetery Road, Hartlepool.

A man and woman were arrested and led away in handcuffs from the target addresses, together with a man from another house in the street.

They were held on suspicion of possession of class A and class C drugs.

A fourth address where evidence of drug activity was found is also to be boarded up.

Inspector Dack said the ongoing operation will continue to take a targeted approach to respond to the community’s needs.

He said: "Already the residents that we’ve spoken to in this street they’re over the moon that we’re here.

“We want to give them that reassurance back that we are listening to them.

"By doing what we have done here at these properties hopefully that will send the message out that we will do something, and the criminals out there we’re coming out for you.”

Nuisance off road bikes that blight residents’ lives were also targeted during the operation with police visiting Old Cemetery Road and Masefield Road to help people report issues to them.